Chelsea and Liverpool target Federico Chiesa will cost £44 million

Fiorentina are demanding £44 million for Chelsea and Liverpool target Federico Chiesa.
The 20-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest this season and Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed a deal could be struck, but only if the asking price is met.
Manchester City, Manchester United and Napoli are also said to be interested in Chiesa who has scored six goals in 32 league appearances this term.
Chelsea and Liverpool are both believed to have sent scouts to Italy to watch the attacker in action this campaign.
Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli recently handed clubs a boost in their pursuit of Chiesa.
“I’m calm, even if you can never be in football,” Pioli told Rai Radio. “Can Chiesa become a ‘bandiera’ or will he be sold like (Federico) Bernardeschi? I don’t know.
“What I can say is that he’s grown a lot – he’s made great strides and he can become very important for this club.”
Chiesa made his competitive debut for Fiorentina in a 2–1 away defeat against Juventus in 2016.
He has represented Italy at various junior levels and made his senior international debut in a friendly against Argentina in March 2018.