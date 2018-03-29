Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
AS has claimed that the 25-year-old is on a shortlist of possible replacements for Robert Lewandowski who is wanted by Real Madrid.
PSG’s Edinson Cavani and RB Leipzig star Timo Werner are also on Bayern’s radar as they ready themselves to replace their star striker.
Morata arrived at Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth £58 million.
He made a stunning start to his Chelsea career, netting seven times in his first seven games.
Since then Morata has struggled, both with injuries and on the pitch, scoring just once this year.
The former Juventus star has often found himself on the bench, with Antonio Conte preferring January signing Olivier Giroud or Eden Hazard to lead the line.
Morata was also omitted from the La Spain squad for their recent World Cup warm-up games against Germany and Argentina.
Chelsea have been tipped to sign Roma’s Edin Dzeko this summer, while a move for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi also cannot be ruled out.