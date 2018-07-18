Chelsea agree €35m deal to sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid

Chelsea have agreed on a fee with Real Madrid for the sale of Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian shot-stopper has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer and now RMC Sport are reporting that the move is close to completion.
Real Madrid will pay around 35 million Euros for the player. The report claims that Courtois will sign a four-year contract with Los Blancos.
The Belgian should have no problems adapting to La Liga because of his spell with Atletico Madrid in the past.
Courtois’ departure will be a major blow for Chelsea. The Blues could lose Eden Hazard as well. The winger has also been linked with the Spanish giants.
Chelsea had a poor season under Antonio Conte last year and they won’t be playing in the Champions League next season. Players of Hazard of Courtois’ calibre deserve to play at the highest level and it would unsurprising to see them leave.
Chelsea have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager this summer and it will be interesting to see whether he can hold on to his key players.