Chelsea agree deal to sign Olivier Giroud

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues have moved on from the Roma forward Edin Dzeko and they are set to sign the experienced Arsenal forward. Giroud will cost Chelsea £15m plus add-ons.
The report adds that the deal will be completed once Aubameyang arrives at Arsenal. The Gunners have already agreed on a fee for the Gabon international and therefore both deals are likely to be concluded soon.
Antonio Conte was determined to sign a striker this month and Giroud could prove to be a very useful signing for the Italian.
Despite being a target man, Giroud is good with his feet and is brilliant at linking up with fast and agile players. He could form a good partnership with Morata and Hazard.
Furthermore, he will also share the goalscoring burden with Morata. The Spaniard has struggled to deliver in the recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is expected to go out on loan for the remainder of the season. Apparently, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the Belgian.