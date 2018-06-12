Chelsea agree biggest sleeve deal in Premier League history

Chelsea confirm they have agreed a deal with Hyundai to become their new official global automotive partner. The deal will see Hyundai’s logo appearing on the sleeves of their match shirt from the 2018/19 season in all domestic matches that feature the men’s, women’s and academy teams.
According to the Daily Mail, it’s the biggest deal of its kind in the Premier League, surpassing Arsenal’s £30m deal with Visit Rwanda, earning the Blues £40m over four years. Chelsea will wear their new shirts for the first time in Australia against Perth Glory in a pre-season friendly on July 23.
The official announcement on social media saw Chelsea fans given the chance to pose alongside Olivier Giroud, David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko in an amusing video. It’s good news for the Blues’ commercial interests, but there’s a lot of uncertainty about the direction the club are going in.
Owner Roman Abramovich has been denied a UK Visa and recently halted plans to expand Stamford Bridge. After Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons, Abramovich has lost a lot of money and was rumoured to be considering selling the club.
Despite the setback, their deal with Hyundai will see more money coming into the club, making up for some of the Champions League shortfall, but finishing in the top-four next season will be a priority.