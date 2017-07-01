Chelsea 2017/18 Home and Away kits launched

Nike have announced the launch of the 2017/18 Chelsea Home and Away kits this afternoon.
The Blues will wear Nike kits for the first time in their illustrious 112-year history next season.
In order to help the Premier League champions defend their title and mount a European challenge, Nike have designed advanced kits that will enhance breathability, mobility, speed and improve the performance of the players.
The 2017/18 Chelsea kits feature zoned ventilation panels and optimally-textured fabric to reduce clinging and offer more comfort to the athletes.
The home shirt’s minimalist design shows a fusion of modern technology as well as the club’s heritage. The deep shade of blue is inspired by a shirt from the early 1970s.
The round neckline as the word “CHELSEA” knitted into the back and “THE BLUES” is knitted onto the inside cuff of the right sleeve, whilst the left sleeve features the words “EST. 1905″. There is also a blue “CFC” motif on the front of the white socks.
The new socks have been designed with the NikeGrip technology which enhances the boot-to-foot connection.
The away shirt is white in colour and they come with a soft silver hue to reflect the club’s ever-growing collection of silverware of the Blues.
Nike have confirmed that the 2017-18 Chelsea FC Home and Away Kits are now available from nike.com/chelsea.
The likes of David Luiz, Eden Hazard and Willian can be seen modelling the new home and away kits.