Championship pundit tips Wolves to fire in a 30/1 winner

Top Championship pundit is backing Wolves to deliver a 30/1 bookie-basher against Fulham on Friday.
Wolves moved back to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 victory at Norwich City on Tuesday and Prutton believes they will follow up with another three points against Fulham.
The former Leeds midfielder has tipped Leo Bonatini to score first and Wolves to win 2-0 as they look to cement their place at the head of the standings.
“Wolves are back on top of the table after a great win in midweek at Norwich, which was a great way to bounce back from losing at QPR on Saturday,” Prutton told Sky Sports.
“There will be slip-ups in the Sky Bet Championship no doubt, but it’s about how quickly you respond to them and Nuno’s side did just that.
“It should be a great game on Friday night between two sides that play great football, but you feel that little bit of extra quality that Wolves possess will see them through against Fulham.”
Bonatini has already scored nine goals this season and looks a good bet grab the opener on Friday.
Wolves have lost just once at Molineux this term and are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Fulham, so the 4/5 on offer for a home win looks decent value.