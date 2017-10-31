Championship pundit tips under-par Leeds for 11/2 return against Derby

David Prutton believes Leeds United’s recent struggles will continue when they host Derby County on Tuesday.
Leeds remain in the Championship play-off zone despite winning just one of their last five matches, but they are only a point ahead of seventh-placed Derby who have a game in hand.
Prutton told Sky Sports that he thinks Leeds will find things difficult against in-form Derby.
“A few weeks ago this would have been a nailed on home, win but I’m not so sure now,” he said.
“Leeds have lost their last two games at home now and seem to have lost a bit of their early-season swagger.
“Derby are on the edge of the play-offs after a good run of form, which proves in this league that all it takes is a few wins or defeats to change things completely.
“But I think this will be a draw.”
Prutton’s prediction of a 1-1 scoreline is on offer at around 5/1, although Leeds will be keen to get their season back on track and odds of 4/1 for the home side to win and both teams to score could be the way to play this one.
Derby are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures, but it’s difficult to keep those types of runs going in the Championship and Leeds will be fired up to prove they are genuine promotion contenders.