Champions League 2017/18 Play-off Draw: Liverpool handed tricky outing

The Champions League 2017/18 playoff draw takes place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon today and the likes of Celtic and Liverpool wait to find out who they face in the final qualification hurdle. The play-offs will decide the last ten places in the group stage.

 The draw for the play-off fixtures begin at 11 am BST and here at Sportslens, we bring you the fixtures and the list of participants taking part in the draw.

Teams involved in the draw

Champions route

Seeded teams: Olympiacos (Greece), Celtic (Scotland), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), APOEL (Cyprus), Maribor (Slovenia).
Unseeded teams: Qarabag (Azerbaijan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Rijeka (Croatia), Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel), Slavia Prague (Czechia).

League route

Seeded teams: Sevilla (Spain), Napoli (Italy), Liverpool (England), CSKA Moscow (Russia), Sporting (Portugal).
Unseeded teams: Steaua Bucharest (Romania), Young Boys (Switzerland), Hoffenheim (Germany), Nice (France), Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey).

Champions League 2017/18 Play-off draw

Qarabağ (AZE) v København (DEN)
APOEL (CYP) v Slavia Praha (CZE)
Olympiacos (GRE) v Rijeka (CRO)
Celtic (SCO) v Astana (KAZ)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) v Maribor (SVN)
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) v Sevilla (ESP)
Young Boys (SUI) v  CSKA Moskva (RUS)
Napoli (ITA) v Nice (FRA)
Hoffenheim (GER) v Liverpool (ENG)
Sporting CP (POR) v FCSB (ROU)

The first leg will be played on August 15/16, with the return leg on August 22/23.

