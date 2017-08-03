Champions League 2017/18 Play-off Draw: Celtic through as Ajax crash out

Dutch giants Ajax crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers after drawing 2-2 at home to Nice last night.
The first leg ended 1-1 in France and the Ligue 1 outfit have made it through to the Champions League play-off on away goals. Vincent Marcel scored the late equaliser for Nice, ten minutes from time.
Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic somehow managed to squeeze through to the next round.
Brendan Rodgers’ side were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Rosenborg. Needing a win in the second leg, the Scottish side looked to break the deadlock against the Norwegians.
However, the home side were well organised at the back and Celtic struggled to break them down. A late goal from James Forrest ensured Celtic’s place in the Champions League playoff.
Ten third qualifying round winners will now head into the champions route of the playoff draw where they will be joined by five joining five automatic entrants – Sevilla, Napoli, Liverpool, Sporting CP and Hoffenheim.
The playoff draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 12:00CET on Friday 4 August. The winners of the playoff will join 22 already-qualified teams in the group stage.
Third qualifying round results
Ajax 2-2 Nice (agg: 3-3, Nice win on away goals)
CSKA Moskva 1-0 AEK (agg: 3-0)
İstanbul Başakşehir 2-0 Club Brugge (agg: 5-3)
Plzeň 1-4 FCSB (agg: 3-6)
Young Boys 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 3-3, YB win on away goals )
APOEL 4-0 Viitorul (agg: 4-1)
BATE 2-1 Slavia Praha (agg: 2-2, Slavia win on away goals)
FH 0-1 Maribor (agg: 0-2)
København 4-1 Vardar (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 1-0 Astana (agg: 2-3)
Ludogorets 3-1 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (agg: 3-3, Beer-Sheva win on away goals )
Olympiacos 2-2 Partizan (agg: 5-3)
Rijeka 0-0 Salzburg (agg: 1-1, Rijeka win on away goals)
Rosenborg 0-1 Celtic (agg: 0-1)
Sheriff 1-2 Qarabağ (agg: 1-2)