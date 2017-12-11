Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Champions League 2017/18 Draw: Tottenham handed tough fixture in the knockouts

The UEFA Champions League draw for the knockout rounds of the competition took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon earlier today.

The draw consisted of two seeding pots, one of which comprised of the group winners and the other of runners-up. No team is allowed to play a club from their group or any side from their own association in the knockout rounds.

The likes of Barcelona, Basel, Bayern München, Beşiktaş, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur made it to the knockout rounds of the competition and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the last eight now.

Seeded group winners will be away in the round of 16 first legs on 13/14 and 20/21 February and at home in the return matches on 6/7 and 13/14 March.

2017/18 UEFA Champions League: Round of 16 Dates

13/14 & 20/21 February: round of 16, first leg
6/7 & 13/14 March: round of 16, second leg
16 March: quarter-final draw
3/4 April: quarter-finals, first leg
10/11 April: quarter-finals, second leg
13 April: semi-final and final draw
24/25 April: semi-finals, first leg
1/2 May: semi-finals, second leg
26 May: final (NSK Olimpiyski, Kyiv)

2017/18 UEFA Champions League: Round of 16 Fixtures

Tottenham vs Juventus

Manchester City vs Basel

Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs PSG

Shakhtar vs Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

