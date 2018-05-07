Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is in no rush for a Premier League move

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
According to Goal, Celtic sensation Kieran Tierney is in no rush to leave the Scottish giants despite being linked with a number of clubs from the Premier League.
Tierney who is a key part of the Hoops first-team signed a new six-year contract with the club earlier this season.
He is regarded as one of the greatest young talents in Scottish football. Despite being only 20-years-old, he has already captained both the Scotland national team and Celtic in the past. His performances have attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. Both Premier League clubs have been monitoring his progress.
Tierney certainly looks like he has the potential to one day succeed in the Premier League. If he wants to remain in Scotland for now, it would not be a bad decision.
“If somebody wants to buy you then that means you are doing something right,” Tierney said.
“When big teams are looking at you, it’s flattering. It’s happened during most windows since I broke through. It’s good for me.
“It doesn’t bother me or distract me because I’m enjoying myself. I’m playing for Celtic, so I’m happy.
“I’m not in any rush at all. I had four years left on my last contract and, if I wanted to leave, I would have chosen to run that down. Instead, when the club offered me six I was happy to sign.”
It would be better if he gains more experience and maturity in Scotland rather than potentially going to a bigger club in England and struggling for first-team football.