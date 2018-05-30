Celtic want John McGinn as their first summer signing

Celtic are interested in signing the 23-year-old Hibernian midfielder John McGinn this summer.
As per the reports, Brendan Rodgers wants the Scotland international as his first summer signing.
McGinn was very impressive for Hibernian last season and his arrival would certainly add more quality and depth to the Celtic midfield.
Reports claim that Rodgers could use Scott Allan as a makeweight in the deal.
It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish champions can agree on a deal with Hibernian now. McGinn has been a star for them and Hibernian will not want to lose him.
Having said that, Celtic are a much bigger club and if their interest is genuine, the player could decide to force a move.
The 23-year-old could be an ideal partner for Scott Brown at the heart of Celtic’s midfield next season. The technically gifted midfielder would complement Brown’s skill-set perfectly.
In the long run, he could be the ideal replacement for the Celtic fan favourite as well.