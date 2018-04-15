Celtic vs Rangers confirmed starting line-ups

Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head on Sunday aiming to book their place in the final of the Scottish Cup.
The Hoops are chasing a second successive domestic treble, but Rangers will be eager to stop them in their tracks.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has yet to lose in nine Old Firm fixtures during his time in Glasgow, winning seven of them.
The two sides have met three times in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Celtic winning two and drawing one of those games.
Rodgers’ side are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, while Rangers have won just one of their previous four matches.
Celtic are priced at 7/10 to win inside 90 minutes, with Rangers on offer at 18/5 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Starting XI. #CELRAN pic.twitter.com/K6WOxUTjGZ
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 15, 2018
📋TEAM NEWS: Graeme Murty has made one change to his side for today’s @ScottishCup semi-final at Hampden as Andy Halliday returns to the Gers starting eleven.
➡️ Full Team News: https://t.co/7RX4t0ztWG pic.twitter.com/oExGZNSYnC
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2018