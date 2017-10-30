Celtic vs Bayern Munich Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Celtic vs Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
31st October, 19:45 pm BST
Celtic Park, Glasgow
Live Stream: Watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live on BT Sport ESPN
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Preview
Celtic host Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week and the Scottish giants will be hoping to keep their hopes of finishing second alive.
The home side cannot afford to lose here and it should be a competitive contest. Brendan Rodgers will want his team to continue in Europe even if they are out of the Champions League. Celtic will want to win their final group game against Anderlecht and finish third.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be looking to pick up a comfortable win here. The Germans will want to secure the second spot behind PSG this week.
The last time they played at Celtic Park, the match ended 0-0. The Bundesliga giants will be hoping for a better result this time.
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Team News
Jozo Simunovic, Erik Sviatchenko and Anthony Ralston are all injured for the home side.
As for Bayern, Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribéry and Juan Bernat are all injured. Lewandowski and Muller are massive doubts as well.
Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Gamboa, Lustig, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Sinclair, Armstrong, Roberts; Griffiths
Predicted Bayern Munich Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Tolisso, Martinez; Robben, Alcantara, Coman; Vidal
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Bayern’s last 7 games in the UEFA Champions League. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Celtic’s last 5 Champions League games as well. A high scoring game seems likely.
Bayern Munich are undefeated in their last three meetings against Celtic. Bet on the away side to win.
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Bayern Munich are firm favourites heading into this one. Celtic are no pushovers and they will try and make an impression in front of their own fans.
However, they are simply out of their depth against a team like Bayern. An away win seems likely.
Celtic 1-3 Bayern Munich