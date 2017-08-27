Celtic transfer falls through after player fails medical

Celtic’s proposed move for Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee has fallen through after the player failed his medical, confirm the South African club.
It is understood that there is a problem with his right foot which will be assessed further in the coming days.
“Ajax Cape Town can confirm that Rivaldo Coetzee will return to the club from Johannesburg where the player was undergoing a medical examination ahead of a proposed transfer to Scottish champions, Glasgow Celtic,” said Ajax Cape Town in a statement.
“Following a routine medical examination carried out by the Celtic medical department they discovered an underlying problem with his right foot. The clubs were therefore unable to conclude the deal based on the medical information available. The player will return to Ajax Cape Town for further evaluation.
“The injury has not hampered Coetzee to date having not missed out on any competitive action either for his club or the national team. Ajax Cape Town can confirm that they were not aware of any condition that would have potentially hampered a transfer to Celtic.
“While disappointed that the deal could not be completed at this point the club are fully committed to giving the player the care and attention required in order to make a full recovery.
“Stuart Baxter, the Bafana Bafana head coach, has been informed as Rivaldo had been called up for the upcoming matches against Cape Verde.”
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said earlier that he was not aware of Coetzee failing the medical. “Okay, I am awaiting on that. My understanding is that Tim Williamson is over there,” he said.
“I spoke to him last night, so I will get the clarification on that.”
The 20-year-old South Africa international is widely regarded as the country’s best defensive talent since Lucas Radebe, who had a good career with Leeds united and Kaizer Chiefs. Coetzee has 16 caps for his country.