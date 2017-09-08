Celtic star Scott Brown set to sign contract extension

Celtic captain Scott Brown is all set to sign an extension with the club this week.
According to Daily Record, the Scottish international will put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension. The bumper new deal will keep the Scottish international at the club until 2019.
Brown has been in good form under Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic faithful will be delighted with the news. He helped the former Liverpool manager win the treble last season.
The 32-year-old midfielder met with the chief executive of Celtic, Peter Lawwell, yesterday regarding the contract extension.
The midfielder’s current deal runs out at the end of this season and the new agreement will keep him at the club until the end of next season. Brown will be 34 years old by that stage and Celtic can then offer him a deal depending on his performances and physical condition.
Brown has already been handed an end-of-season testimonial for serving the club for a decade and he will be relieved to have secured his short term future as well.
The Celtic star has also been a key figure for Scotland and he was instrumental in their wins over Lithuania and Malta.