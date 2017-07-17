Celtic star Moussa Dembele a target for Arsenal

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Emirates for a while now. Apparently, Bayern, PSG and Manchester City are interested in the player.
The Chilean is nearing the end of his contract at Arsenal and the Gunners have failed to agree on an extension so far.
Initially, the Premier League giants were linked with the Monaco winger Thomas Lemar but it seems that the Ligue 1 champions are not keen on selling the French winger this summer. They have already lost Silva and Bakayoko to Manchester City and Chelsea this summer. Mendy has been linked with a move to Etihad as well.
According to Daily Star, the Gunners are likely to move for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele as a replacement for Sanchez.
Dembele has attracted a lot of attention over the last 12 months with his performances in the Scottish League and the Champions League.
There is no doubt that Dembele is a prodigious talent with a big future. He could be a cracking signing for the North London giants in the short term as well. His pace and flair will add more unpredictability to Arsenal’s attack. Losing Sanchez will be a major blow for them, but Dembele has the potential to replace him in the long run.
Signing Dembele might be easier than getting Lemar this summer. Celtic are more likely to sell the player if their valuation is met. The 20-year-old forward has three years left on his current deal and therefore Arsenal will have to pay top dollar for his services.
Dembele has been Celtic’s best player since joining them last summer from Fulham. He has scored 32 goals in all competitions for Celtic during the 2016/17 season.