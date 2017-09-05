Celtic star Leigh Griffiths picks up calf injury against Malta

Celtic star Leigh Griffiths limped off with a calf injury against Malta last night.
The 27-year-old Scotland international was seen clutching his calf midway through the second half and he was replaced by Chris Martin.
Apart from scoring a crucial goal himself, Griffiths managed to set up his side’s opening goal in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Malta and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to get his star striker back from injury when the Hoops take on PSG in the Champions League. According to Scottish Sun, Griffiths could miss the game with an injury.
The Scottish giants are already without Moussa Dembele due to injury and they cannot afford to lose the 27-year-old now.
It seems that Rodgers might have to rely on Odsonne Edouard to play against his parent club next week. The PSG forward is on loan at Celtic for this season.
Celtic have been handed a tough group in the Champions League this season and they will need to get off to a good start. The absence of key players will be a major blow for them. Celtic have the ability to pull off an upset against the French outfit next week, but it will be very difficult without two of their best forwards.
Speaking to the media after the game, Griffiths revealed that he should be fine for the PSG game. However, he also mentioned that the manager and the physios will make the final call.
He said: “It’s all right. It was just a precaution. I was running through on goal and I felt a wee kick to the back of my calf. The game was safe, they weren’t causing us problems and I’ve got a big month coming up for Celtic. I’ll be fine for Friday. I’ll go in tomorrow and see the physios and speak to the manager and see what he wants to do.”