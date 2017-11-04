Celtic star Kieran Tierney hopes to be a one club man

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has revealed that he could end his career as a one-club player.
The highly talented Scottish international has been linked with Premier League clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United but it seems that the 20-year-old is in no hurry to leave.
Tierney’s performances have been splendid in the Scottish Premiership and there is no doubt that he is ready to step up to the Premier League. However, the defender claims that he signed a new deal at the club because he wants to continue at Celtic.
The 20-year-old extended his stay until 2023 earlier this week and the Celtic fans will be delighted with his comments about his future at the club.
Tierney has been a key player under Rodgers and the former Liverpool manager will be hoping to hold on to him for the next few years. Despite his mercurial talent, Tierney still needs to develop and mature a lot and Celtic could provide him with the right environment.
At a club like United, the pressure is huge and he would need to make an instant impact.
Speaking to the media, Tierney said: “There is every chance, I hope. I have been here 13 years already and that is a long time. We will see what happens. I hope I can stay here as long as I can, and keep playing. I am in no rush to leave, everybody can see that from signing a long-term deal. I am very happy at Celtic, but you never know where a career is going to take you.
Tierney added: “I had no doubts about signing a long-term deal. I wish it was longer. It’s brilliant for me and my family. It’s a great feeling, the same as it was when I signed last year. They don’t need to give you another deal, especially when you’ve got almost four years left on the one you’ve got. Fair play to the club, but it’s good for both parties. Everyone is happy.”
Speaking about the interest from United and Spurs, he said: “It’s good. There are no negatives about it. It’s a compliment if there are big teams watching you. It’s not something that I need to block out. I’m flattered by the names you hear, but I’m loving it at Celtic and enjoying every minute.”
