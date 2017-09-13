Celtic star frustrated, leaves message on social media after PSG defeat

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has been out of action for a while now and the injured Frenchman was left frustrated after not being able to help his side against PSG last night.
In CL you face the best team in the world… Frustrated I couldn’t help the Bhoys but I’ll B back soon. Atmosphere was epic😍.🍀💚@celticfc
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) September 12, 2017
The highly talented Celtic star is still recovering from his hamstring injury and he should be fit to face Anderlecht towards the end of this month.
After the 5-0 drubbing against PSG, Celtic cannot afford to drop any more points against the Belgian outfit and they will have to win that one. Celtic can still qualify for the Europa League if they finish third in their group and therefore the games against Anderlecht will be key.
Despite their quality, the Hoops are not expected to beat Bayern Munich and PSG and therefore their chances of making it to the knockout rounds are quite slim.
Dembele’s return should help them upfront but there is no doubt that the Scottish champions will have to improve at the back if they want to get past the group stages of the Champions League. Furthermore, this year’s draw has been catastrophic for them. Most teams would struggle to get out of a group containing Bayern and PSG.