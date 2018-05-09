Celtic star Callum McGregor would be a shrewd signing for West Ham

According to a recent report from The Sun, Premier League clubs Bournemouth and Watford are showing interest in signing Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old is a highly talented midfielder and has enjoyed arguably his best season with the Scottish champions, having scored 11 goals and further laying off eight for others under Brendan Rodgers.
Valued at only £10 million, McGregor would be a shrewd signing for any established Premier league club, and that is why West Ham should make a move to lure him away from Celtic Park.
Rodgers rates the left-footed midfielder very highly and has recently showered high praise, claiming that he was a “top” and “fabulous” player.
“Yeah, he’s a player who can have real longevity here. If you know football, you know he’s a top player,” said Rodgers, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“He’s an absolutely brilliant young player and he’s only going to get better. His ability to play simple football is amazing – there’s not many like him.
“He’s a fabulous player and it’s a joy to see him develop and grow and look to do that on the international stage as well.”
What makes McGregor so special is his versatility. He has featured in holding midfield, attacking midfield, left wing and even on the left side of defence for the Bhoys and has showed great maturity and tactical adaptation whenever required.
Central midfield is one area where West Ham will be looking to bolster in the summer, and McGregor fits the bill nicely. Plus, being left-footed, he would form a very good combination, in theory, with the likes of Mark Noble at the heart of midfield.
McGregor is a quality player and at that price it is a bargain. However, he is very happy at Celtic, and it will need a lot of convincing to lure him away from Parkhead.