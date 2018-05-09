Scottish champions Celtic should look to sign Joe Allen this summer.
The Stoke City midfielder will be up for grabs at the end of this season and Brendan Rodgers should do everything in his power to sign the Welshman.
Allen is way too good to play in the Championship and a move to Celtic would be perfect for him.
The former Liverpool midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and he would be the ideal addition to Celtic’s midfield.
The Hoops have often struggled to control the midfield against better sides and Allen will sort that problem for them. The Stoke City star is an excellent metronome who can control the tempo of the game with his movement, passing and intelligence.
Rodgers has worked with the player before and he will be fully aware of Allen’s strengths and weaknesses. A player like him would take Celtic to the next level.
In terms of sheer ability, he would be the best midfielder in the Scottish Premier League and it would be a major coup for Celtic if they manage to sign him.