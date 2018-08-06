Celtic set to sign Daniel Arzani, Rodgers confirms

Celtic are close to completing the signing of highly-rated winger Daniel Arzani.
The 19-year-old winger is currently in England in order to finalise his move to Manchester City. Once the move is complete, he will join Celtic on loan for the next two seasons.
According to BBC, Brendan Rodgers is looking to sign two or three players before the window closes. Hibernian midfielder John McGinn remains a target for the Scottish champions.
Meanwhile, Herald Scotland have quoted the Celtic manager on the Arzani transfer. Rodgers has more or less confirmed that the teenager is close to joining the club.
He said: “I can say something about him [Arzani]. He is obviously finalising his deal with Manchester City and there are talks with ourselves about him coming in as a possibility. He is an exciting young talent and we’ll see if we can get that organised over the next few days. It won’t be done for midweek [the AEK Athens game]. He has only just flown in and hasn’t trained. He was at the World Cup so it will be a number of weeks before he is up to speed.”
The Iran-born winger joined Melbourne in 2016 and he helped them finish third in the A-League last season. He will now move on to Melbourne’s parent club, Manchester City.
Arzani is not ready to play for Pep Guardiola’s side just yet and therefore a loan move makes perfect sense.
Celtic seem to have an agreement with the Premier League champions to keep him until the summer of 2020 and it will be interesting to see whether the 19-year-old can make an instant impact in the Scottish League next season.
The young winger has already played for his country a few times and he became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia when he played against France, Denmark and Peru this summer.