Celtic set to move for Craig Dawson this summer

Celtic are looking to sign the West Brom defender Craig Dawson.
The 28-year-old is expected to leave the club if West Brom go down and the Scottish champions want Dawson to improve their defence next season.
As per the reports, Dawson is valued at around £15million and the likes of Wolves are interested in his services as well.
There is no doubt that Dawson is a solid midtable defender in the Premier League and he would be a cracking addition to the Scottish Premiership. His versatility will be an added bonus for Celtic if they manage to land him.
Dawson can play as a right back as well as a centre back.
Celtic have struggled defensively in Europe and the arrival of Dawson will certainly improve them. The WBA star is a Premier League level player and Celtic need more like him in order to take the next step.
Meanwhile, the likes of Gareth Barry, Nacer Chadli and Kieran Gibbs are also expected to leave West Brom at the end of this season.