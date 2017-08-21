Celtic set to land South African international defender

Celtic are on the brink of completing the signing of Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee, according to sources in South Africa.
Sport 24, a media outlet from Cape Town, are claiming that Coetzee will travel to Glasgow this week to complete his transfer to Celtic Park and that an announcement is imminent.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is believed to be a great admirer of the 20-year-old. The former Liverpool manager dropped a huge hint regarding Coetzee’s transfer when heckled by reporters.
“It’s really about the availability of a player,” he said.
“We’ll look to bring in quality if it becomes available. It’s something we have been working towards over the course of the last few weeks.”
Coetzee is widely regarded as South Africa’s best defensive prospect since Lucas Radebe – who had a long and successful career with Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United. The Ajax Cape Town centre back has 16 caps for his country.
It is believed that Rodgers wants to include Coetzee in Celtic’s UEFA Champions League squad barring any unexpected result in Kazakhstan on Tuesday. The Hoops beat FC Astana 5-0 at home in the first leg of the qualifying round of the competition.