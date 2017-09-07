Celtic receive double injury boost ahead of PSG clash

Celtic have received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in form of Moussa Dembele’s return to full training.
The 21-year-old has been suffering a hamstring injury since July, but he has returned to full fitness. The French striker has resumed training and he is in contention to be in the playing squad ahead of the crucial game.
Dembele tweeted that “he is happy to be back”.
Happy to be back ⚽️🍀 https://t.co/viRCeiDw9u
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) September 7, 2017
It remains to be seen whether Rodgers uses him directly in the Champions League, as he said the club cannot take an unnecessary risk with their star player.
Another key player who could play on Tuesday night is Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.
According to reports from the Daily Record, the Celtic striker has been declared fit to take part in the Champions League clash.
The 27-year-old Scotland international has been given the green signal by the Celtic medical team to face PSG in Celtic’s crucial Champions League opening game.
Griffiths limped out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier clash against Malta on Monday night at Hampden Park. However, the injury is not serious, and his return to the squad will serve a huge boost to his manager and the team.