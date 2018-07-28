Morning Mix: Celtic and Rangers need to grow up, Klopp lacks class, Wolves make magnificent gesture

Celtic and Rangers. Why can’t they just get along?
In scenes reminiscent of a spat between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Scotland’s ‘Big Two’ have fallen out yet again – this time over allocation of tickets for away fans.
Celtic have confirmed they will issue just 800 away tickets for the Celtic Park clash between the pair on September 2 in response to their own allocation being cut by Rangers.
“It is unfortunate that the initial decision came without any form of discussion,” said a Celtic statement.
“The previous arrangements worked well for both sets of supporters as well as contributing to the status of the fixture as a sporting occasion.
“Following the unilateral action by Rangers, we cannot allow our own supporters to be doubly penalised, by having access to the away fixture reduced so dramatically, while not being offered the opportunity to maximise our own support at Celtic Park.”
Boo hoo. Is it really a surprise that this is where things have ended up? Celtic fans have been pretty vocal in their attempts to argue that their big rivals died when Rangers Football Club PLC was liquidated in 2012.
That being the case, how can Celtic claim that games against the current Rangers incarnation are an important ‘sporting occcasion’? You either recognise them as a bona-fide rival or you don’t. Which is it?
Both sides of this particular argument need to stop behaving like Bugs and Daffy and move forward together for the good of Scottish football. It’s time to grow up folks.
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Jurgen Klopp loves a soundbite doesn’t he? Apparently, Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is ‘ruthless’ and a ‘wrestler’ according to Klopp whose Liverpool team were deservedly beaten in last seaon’s Champions League final.
Amy thinks Jurgen needs to put a sock in it.
The 2018 remake of the Never Ending Story starring Mo Salah, Jurgen Klopp and Sergio Ramos https://t.co/gp1FxgYgA5
— Amy (@blue_nose_amy) July 27, 2018
Fair point.
Blimey, such a bitter man. You had the best defender in the world in lovren and still lost.
— timCOYI (@tim1967td) July 27, 2018
No major trophies since 2012. He’s bound to be.
This guy is a bad loser
— El-Paul Paulavic (@L23paul) July 27, 2018
Goggle translate time.
Joder, todavía está llorando. Del sobo de fútbol que le dio el Madrid durante más de una hora no se acuerda.
— Red Astaire (@astaire07) July 27, 2018
Nice sentiment, but not their style.
Liverpool need to stop crying over this issue
— Kantè (@Sirqef) July 27, 2018
