Celtic looking to sign Borja Iglesias in the summer

Celtic are interested in signing the Celta Vigo forward Borja Iglesias at the end of this season.
The Scottish champions are expecting Moussa Dembele to leave the club in the summer and Brendan Rodgers has identified Borja as an ideal alternative.
The Celta forward is currently on loan at Real Zaragoza and he has been a key player for them this season. The Spaniard has managed to score 13 times already.
The 25-year-old is quite highly rated by Celta Vigo and they might not want to lose him for cheap if Celtic come calling. Borja has scored 75 goals in 146 games for Celta’s youth team and he could be the ideal target man for Rodgers.
His strength and aerial ability will add another dimension to Celtic’s attack. Premier League outfit Swansea City are interested in the player as well and Celtic will have to move swiftly to secure his services.
However, the arrival of Borja might signal a tactical change from Rodgers. The 6ft 2in striker is a different player compared to Dembele and Celtic will have to alter their game plan in order to get the best out of the target man.