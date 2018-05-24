Celtic leading the chase for Odsonne Edouard

Celtic are looking to sign the French striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.
As per the reports, the Scottish giants will need to agree a deal with PSG before the 16th of June.
Edouard was on loan at Celtic last season and the Hoops have an option to sign the 20-year-old permanently this summer.
It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish giants can agree on a fee for the highly rated French striker now.
Apparently, Celtic are in pole position to sign the player and manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of bringing the player back to the club next season.
PSG are under pressure from UEFA to balance their books and it could give Celtic an edge during negotiations.
Reports claim that Celtic will need to break their transfer record in order to sign the striker. Edouard is likely to cost around £6-8 million.
If the two clubs fail to agree on a fee, another loan deal is very much on the cards here.
Edouard scored 11 goals in 29 games for Celtic last season.