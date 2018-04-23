Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic interested in signing Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal

Arsenal keeper Arthur Okonkwo could leave the club this summer and the likes of Leipzig and Celtic are interested in securing his services.

The highly-rated young shot-stopper is yet to sign a deal at Arsenal and the Gunners could lose him on a free at the end of this season if the reports are to be believed.

Currently, there is a contract stand-off between the player and the club. However, the England under-17s keeper is keen on staying at Emirates.

Apparently, Arsenal have offered him a professional contract but the deal is not satisfactory for the player.

The Gunners have had a similar issue with first-team star Jack Wilshere as well. It seems Arsenal are not willing to loosen their purse-strings to keep their players.

Okonkwo is very highly rated and he is expected to be a part of the first team squad in future. Letting him leave for free could be a massive mistake from the Gunners.

The 6ft 5in keeper is one of the best young players at the club and is quite highly regarded in the England set-up. He has also trained with the first team already.

Other clubs are now looking to take advantage of the situation and offer him a better deal. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.

