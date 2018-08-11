Celtic Injury News: Moussa Dembele set to return next week

Celtic are set to receive a major injury boost ahead of their Champions League second-leg clash against AEK Athens next week.
Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to welcome Moussa Dembele back into the squad for the crucial return leg game.
The highly talented attacker has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hamstring injury in the first-qualifying round win over Alashkert. Dembele missed the games and Rosenborg and the first leg against AEK.
He also sat out the 1-0 defeat against Hearts earlier today. Celtic looked toothless in attack today and they could have used Dembele’s pace and flair.
Celtic will be under pressure to beat AEK on Tuesday and Dembele’s return could not have been better timed. He is one of Celtic’s best attackers and he will make a big difference for Rodgers in the upcoming games.
Celtic fans are thought to be frustrated with the lack of signings this summer and it will be interesting to see whether they manage to get someone in the next couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, Boyata has been linked with a move away from the club. La Liga outfit Sevilla are thought to be interested in the defender.