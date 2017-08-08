Celtic hoping to sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City

Scottish champions Celtic are looking to sign the highly talented attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts from Manchester City this summer.
The 20-year-old attacker has managed to impress in the Scottish Premier League during his loan spell with Celtic and Brendan Rodgers’ side are now keen on signing him permanently.
According to Manchester Evening News, Ligue 1 club Nice are interested in the player but Celtic remain hopeful of securing a deal. The club’s assistant manager Chris Davies has hinted that the Scottish champions are looking to sign Roberts permanently.
He said: “We really enjoyed working with Patrick, there is always going to be a home for him here if that suits everybody. They have been talking and the situation is always open to a certain extent because the transfer window is still open. We’ve got the players that are with us working and fighting right now, we’ve been scoring and creating goals, so if something extra happens then it’s all positive, but if not we’re ok. Pat at the moment is playing for Man City, he’s featured for them, so I can’t comment too much on it. All I can tell you from my side and speaking for the manager is how much we enjoyed working with him, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Roberts joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal back in January 2016. Since then, he has managed to put on several eye-catching displays for Rodgers’ side. He has scored 17 goals in 60 appearances (11 goals last season) for Celtic so far.
It will be interesting to see what the player decides to do. Both Celtic and Nice can afford to pay Manchester City’s asking price so it might come down to the player in the end.
Earlier today, Daily Mail claimed that the player wants to return to Celtic. If that is the case, Celtic should be able to secure his services with ease.