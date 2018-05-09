Celtic hope to sign Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Bhoys are working behind the scenes to execute their transfer plans in the summer window.
One of Rodgers’s top priorities in the summer transfer window is to get a permanent deal done for striker Odsonne Edouard who joined last summer on loan from Paris Saint Germain.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a decent campaign at Parkhead, and has shown enough signs of his vast potential that has prompted the Celtic manager to negotiate a permanent deal for the Frenchman.
Edouard is behind Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths in the pecking order, but he has always delivered when called upon. He has found the net 11 times this season, and has scored three crucial goals against Rangers.
Rodgers has confirmed that moves are well afoot for bringing in players to strengthen Celtic’s squad, and that Peter Lawwell, the club’s chief executive, is personally in talks with PSG over a possible permanent deal for Edouard.
“Peter Lawwell has met with PSG and talks are ongoing so I’m hoping we can come to an agreement,” said Rodgers, as quoted by The Evening Times.
“I know the boy is happy and PSG have enjoyed watching him develop here. It would be great if we could get this one done. He’s still here for his treatment – he enjoys being here and – you never know – he might make a miraculous recovery for the final.”