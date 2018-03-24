Celtic fans want new contract for Tom Rogic

Celtic fans on social networking site Twitter have urged the club to hand Tom Rogic a new contract.
The 25-year-old has a contract with the Bhoys till the end of the season, and has reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Glasgow giants.
According to reports from the Daily Record, talks of a new contract has been going on with Celtic, but the Australian midfielder hasn’t given any final answer.
Celtic fans feel that Rogic is a top player and a match winner, and getting his deal sorted should be the club’s top priority this summer.
Rogic has been one of the key players for Brendan Rodgers’ side for a while, and has been in good form this season as well.
The attacking midfielder is known for his creativity and ability to produce against quality teams in big games.
He has made 33 appearances for the Australia national football team, and has seven goals to his name.
Rogic is only 25 and so it would be wise to tie him down on a new long term contract.
Signing up @Tom_Rogic should be our number 1 priority the guys a class act big time player
— BarryM86 (@Barrym67) March 23, 2018
Get him signed, wand of a left peg n scores absolute pearlers for fun!!🍀
— John Gribben (@joeygribbiani8) March 23, 2018
Definitely get him signed. Big game player. Great touch and always capable of magic to turn a game.
— Simon mcg (@simonmcg85) March 23, 2018
I can’t see how this is even open for discussion. Turns up time and time again in big domestic games for us. No brainer !!
— Kevin McLaughlin (@K7_CMU) March 23, 2018
Rogic has to be a priority. He’s one of our best players and seems to do it in bigger games.
— Paul Hargreaves (@HarryBhoy81) March 24, 2018
We’ve had him for 5 years and pretty much always treated him like a squad player.
Can’t complain. He’s different class and deserves better.
— David Dornan (@DavidDornan) March 24, 2018
His eye for an opportunity, drive to attack and positive play are absolutely crucial to the team. When he’s not playing, too many passes go to the side or back. The boat should be pushed out to keep him. He who dares, wins!
— Patrick Murphy (@Pat_the_Murph) March 23, 2018
Best attacking midfielder we’ve got and only going to get better.Must get the deal done pronto🍀🇮🇪🍀🇮🇪
— Mattie bhoy (@sammathieson67) March 23, 2018
Love Rogic think he’s a very big asset to Celtic he’s definitely a big game player ☘🍀🇮🇪
— 🇮🇪🍀☘TOPPER ☘🍀🇮🇪 (@DuncanTopping) March 23, 2018
Tie him down for real. My current favourite player at Celtic. Oozes class. Effortless 🍀
— Brian S McMurtrie 💚🍀 (@Bracko1888) March 23, 2018