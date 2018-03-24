Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans want new contract for Tom Rogic

Celtic fans want new contract for Tom Rogic

24 March, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic fans on social networking site Twitter have urged the club to hand Tom Rogic a new contract.

The 25-year-old has a contract with the Bhoys till the end of the season, and has reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Glasgow giants.

According to reports from the Daily Record, talks of a new contract has been going on with Celtic, but the Australian midfielder hasn’t given any final answer.

Celtic fans feel that Rogic is a top player and a match winner, and getting his deal sorted should be the club’s top priority this summer.

Rogic has been one of the key players for Brendan Rodgers’ side for a while, and has been in good form this season as well.

The attacking midfielder is known for his creativity and ability to produce against quality teams in big games.

He has made 33 appearances for the Australia national football team, and has seven goals to his name.

Rogic is only 25 and so it would be wise to tie him down on a new long term contract.

Ryan Sessegnon ready to stay at Fulham if they secure promotion

About The Author

johnblake