Celtic fans react to their 2018/19 home kit on Twitter

Celtic have revealed their home kit for the 2018/19 season and the fans have already had their say on the new kit.
Kit manufacturers New Balance have supplied the latest Celtic kit and it features the iconic green and white hoops that have been a part of the club for 115 years.
The Celtic home kit was unveiled in Glasgow earlier today and the likes of Scott Brown, Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths, and women’s captain Kelly Clark had to model the new kit in front of the fans.
Celtic fans don’t seem too happy with the new kit so far. They have already taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the 2018/19 home kit.
Meanwhile, club captain Scott Brown revealed to the media that trying on the new kit is really exciting for him. He also went on to explain that the design of the home shirt is spot on.
Brown, said: “That moment when you first try on the new kit is always really exciting. Everything from the design to the inspiration behind the kit is absolutely spot on this year. For more than 10 years I have had the honour of pulling on the famous Celtic jersey. As a Celtic fan and player, I can’t wait to play in this new kit and see how it goes down with our supporters.”
The Scottish champions are expected to win the Premiership for the 7th season in a row against their bitter rivals Rangers when the two sides meet at Celtic Park this weekend.
Strip OK.. Socks fab… Advert brilliant… Roll on 8iar..
— Notorious K B (@Wardie1963) April 23, 2018
Not too bad. Sleeves not a problem for me, hoops largely intact. Don’t like the collar much though. Like the bold single ⭐ It’s cool that great clubs use a single ⭐ for a shared purpose. Not making shit up like some. What was it? One for each £10M they stole from taxpayers?
— Steve M 🍀 (@jockbhoy23) April 23, 2018
Broken hoops get this fixed and relaunch, do your homework FFS
— Jamie Loughran (@TheEssexHoops) April 23, 2018
I thought @Leighgriff09 was on the 🚽 for a moment there 😱😂 Think the kit looks great! 👍
— G Honeyman (@ghman78) April 23, 2018
Sleeves are a mess.
— @TheAnxiousArtist (@WalfridsWords) April 23, 2018
Al give it a miss
— Mickybhoy (@EastEndBhoy81) April 23, 2018
Called hoops for a reason – never to be broken… sort it out #celticfc #brokenhoops #saynotonb
— Khursheed Shad (@khursheedshad) April 23, 2018
Sorry, it looks like a yeovil town strip with a celtic badge👎
— Smiffy (@smiffyago) April 23, 2018
After this season’s classic a very poor interpretation of our great kit
Massive let down
— gerry millar (@millar_gerry) April 23, 2018
Embarrassing!!!
— Paul Hampsey (@hampo81) April 23, 2018
The advert is a lot better than the top.
Just how is it possible to get a home Celtic strip wrong???
— Drummy Dziekanowski (@PolskaBhoy) April 23, 2018
Green and white runs throughout, except on the arms 🙈
— Danny (@DanTheManMax) April 23, 2018
Broken hoops. Not on. Won’t be purchasing
— Silver Ox (@silver_ox) April 23, 2018
Shocker. Hoops should never be broken.
— stew fin (@sfceltic86) April 23, 2018