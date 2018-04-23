Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans react to their 2018/19 home kit on Twitter

Celtic have revealed their home kit for the 2018/19 season and the fans have already had their say on the new kit.

Kit manufacturers New Balance have supplied the latest Celtic kit and it features the iconic green and white hoops that have been a part of the club for 115 years.

The Celtic home kit was unveiled in Glasgow earlier today and the likes of Scott Brown, Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths, and women’s captain Kelly Clark had to model the new kit in front of the fans.

Celtic fans don’t seem too happy with the new kit so far. They have already taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the 2018/19 home kit.

Meanwhile, club captain Scott Brown revealed to the media that trying on the new kit is really exciting for him. He also went on to explain that the design of the home shirt is spot on.

Brown, said: “That moment when you first try on the new kit is always really exciting. Everything from the design to the inspiration behind the kit is absolutely spot on this year. For more than 10 years I have had the honour of pulling on the famous Celtic jersey. As a Celtic fan and player, I can’t wait to play in this new kit and see how it goes down with our supporters.”

The Scottish champions are expected to win the Premiership for the 7th season in a row against their bitter rivals Rangers when the two sides meet at Celtic Park this weekend.

 

 

