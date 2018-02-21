Celtic fans react to Daniel Candeias’s comment on Rangers’ title-winning chances

Glasgow Rangers winger Daniel Candeias claims that the Gers can challenge arch-rivals Celtic all the way to the wire in the Scottish Premiership this season.
The improved form under Graeme Murty has seen the Ibrox club overtaking Aberdeen at the weekend to go into second place.
The Gers are still nine points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side who drew 0-0 against St Johnstone in their last Premier League game.
Rangers can expect to reduce the gap to six points should they win against Hearts on Saturday before Celtic face Aberdeen on Sunday.
Candeias said that Celtic are favourites to lift the trophy, and although it won’t be easy for Rangers to win, it is not impossible either.
The 29-year-old is also aiming to win one trophy this season. Rangers have booked themselves a place in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup, and they can fancy their chances of winning it.
“We play Celtic in a few weeks. It won’t be easy to win the title but it’s not impossible either,” said Candeias, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“Of course Celtic have a lot of quality … but let’s just see. Our aim this season is to win at least one trophy. We are also in the Scottish Cup quarter final too. With the size of club we are and the fans that we represent, we should be winning trophies.”
Rangers finished 39 points behind Celtic last season, and from that perspective they have done a good job this time in closing the gap.
Celtic fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Candeias’s comments. Here are some of the selected tweets:
April came early I see
— Thomas (@clydebankceltic) February 21, 2018
You’ve got to laugh !
— Gordon Baird (@67Baird) February 21, 2018
To many jokers #GTF
— jimmy mcnulty (@jimmymcnulty88) February 21, 2018
Lunatic
— RICARDOMONTEGILIN🍀 (@rickysproule74) February 21, 2018
— Soup Campbell (@Iansdiscos) February 21, 2018