Celtic have opened transfer talks with Manchester City in an attempt to sign Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal this summer, The Mirror claim.
The Bhoys are in the market for real quality this summer as Brendan Rodgers’ Invincibles look to make a last impression on the Champions League next season.
The permanent signing of Roberts would certainly fit the bill and send the Parkhead faithful into delirium in the process.
The City star has spent the last 18 months north of the border and became an essential player in a gifted Celtic side that won a domestic treble in 2016-17.
Roberts started 20 league games last season and came off the bench in a further 12, scoring nine goals for the Hoops in the process.
The talented winger’s skill and creativity were real attributes in Celtic’s incredible campaign in 2016-17, while the Englishman’s ability to shoot accurately from range made him one of the most-dangerous players in the Scottish game.
The Parkhead supporters have taken to social media in the last month in a bid to convince the Glasgow club to break the bank for Roberts and bring him back to the club.
While the former Fulham man would surely love to feature frequently for City in the Premier League, his chances look slim given the array of talent at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.
Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne occupy the attacking midfield berths at the Etihad Stadium, while the Manchester club have also spent big this summer to sign Bernardo Silva from Monaco.
The latest report suggests that talks between Celtic and City are advanced and that it is only a potential transfer fee that stands between Roberts and a return to Glasgow.
The Bhoys are believed to have made a £5 million offer for the 20-year-old winger but may have to stump up additional funds if they are to land their man.
Given that City spent £12 million on Roberts when buying him from Fulham, the report suggests that the Scottish champions will have to up their bid to convince the Premier League outfit to agree to a deal.
With Celtic boss Rodgers stating recently that he only wants one or two summer recruits with real quality, splurging the majority of his transfer budget on Roberts would make sense – and make the club’s fans very happy.