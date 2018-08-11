Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans demand new signings after Hearts defeat

Celtic fans demand new signings after Hearts defeat

11 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts earlier today.

The Scottish champions were expected to win the game but Rodgers’ second-string side failed to live up to the expectations.

Celtic decided to rest some of their key players ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie against AEK Athens in Greece and it has cost them the three points this weekend.

Hearts star Kyle Lafferty scored a stunning winner to secure the three points for his side.

The result will add to the frustration surrounding Celtic at the moment. The fans are unhappy with the club’s business this summer and the defeat will only strengthen their belief that the team is in need of new additions.

Celtic missed out on the signing of John McGinn earlier this week and the arrival of Izaguirre has not gone down too well with the fans.

The fans are now urging the board to spend on new signings and help the team compete for the top honours.

It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish champions can get some business done this month.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted on Twitter.

 

