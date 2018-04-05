Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans baffled with Brendan Rodgers’ treatment of Charly Musonda

Celtic were held to a goalless draw against Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday night, and the Bhoys were left wondering what Charly Musonda will have to do to get a game.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal in the January transfer window, but has hardly featured.

He has struggled to force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ first team plans, and was left out again against Dundee on Wednesday.

The clash against Neil McCann’s relegation-threatened side would have been the perfect opportunity for Rodgers to blood the youngster and boost his confidence, but his cold treatment of the player has left the fans baffled.

What has been more frustrating is, Rodgers used the likes of Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele, but kept Musonda on the bench throughout the game.

Celtic are on the verge of winning their seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title, but many fans are not impressed with Rodgers’ team selection, and especially with the treatment Musonda is getting.

