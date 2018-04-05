Celtic fans baffled with Brendan Rodgers’ treatment of Charly Musonda

Celtic were held to a goalless draw against Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday night, and the Bhoys were left wondering what Charly Musonda will have to do to get a game.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal in the January transfer window, but has hardly featured.
He has struggled to force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ first team plans, and was left out again against Dundee on Wednesday.
The clash against Neil McCann’s relegation-threatened side would have been the perfect opportunity for Rodgers to blood the youngster and boost his confidence, but his cold treatment of the player has left the fans baffled.
What has been more frustrating is, Rodgers used the likes of Olivier Ntcham, Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele, but kept Musonda on the bench throughout the game.
Celtic are on the verge of winning their seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title, but many fans are not impressed with Rodgers’ team selection, and especially with the treatment Musonda is getting.
Will I can already tell Musonda have been a waste of a loan. All the hype that we have him until the end of 2018/19 season has died down now.
— Sean 🍀 (@seanypatrick99) April 4, 2018
Sorry, a love Rodgers but substitutions/team tonight aw wrong! Game was screaming out for a bit of magic to break them down, create a bit of space. Perfect fit for Roberts or Musonda, would have left Rogic on too and Armstrong off. Very poor v one of worst teams in league at home
— Alan Feechan (@AlanFeechan) April 4, 2018
Crazy team selection yet again. Why @patrick7roberts and Charly Musonda aren’t being included I’ll never know. Stupid points dropped. Questions need answered.
— Mark McGuire (@mmcguire991) April 4, 2018
Wonder what Compper and Musonda are thinking right now
— JungleLion (@JungleLion_) March 31, 2018
If only we had some creative players to open up tight defences, like Paddy Roberts and Charly Musonda….oh wait 🤔
— 💚Celtic 💚 (@Con_Shaunnery) April 4, 2018
Canny wrap my head around Commper and Musonda. Few mill between them to watch from the stands.
— Simply [⭐] Celtic (@TheHoopsFan) April 4, 2018
Baffling that Musonda and/or Roberts would not be brought on in a game like this.
— 🍀 (@GlasgowGandW) April 4, 2018
There was 20 odd clubs after Musonda, yet we just refuse to start him. Mid week, league wrapped up, why not play him? I don’t get this
— Kevin McAneney (@83Ways2SkinACat) April 4, 2018