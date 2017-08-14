Celtic eager to add Patrick Roberts to their squad ahead of Champions League clash

Scottish Champions Celtic are keen to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts this summer on yet another loan spell.
The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a wonderful 18-month loan spell at Parkhead, where he won four titles with the Hoops.
He scored 11 goals, and further set up another 19 last season to help Brendan Rodgers’ side to an undefeated domestic treble.
Roberts has played in pre-season games for Manchester City, but it seems Pep Guardiola is still not convinced with him.
He was left out of the City squad for their Premier League opener against Brighton on Saturday, sparking rumours that he could be off for another loan spell away from the Etihad.
Rodgers has stated his desire to sign Roberts, and Celtic reportedly are waiting for response from Manchester City over the availability of the winger.
According to reports from The Sunday Post, Celtic are hoping that City will respond to the query sooner rather than later, as Rodgers wants to register the youngster to the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Astana.
The report adds that Roberts is keen to return to Scotland and continue playing for the Glasgow club for another 12 months.
However, Guardiola sees more value in loaning Roberts out to Ligue 1 side Nice or Premier League rivals Southampton for his development.