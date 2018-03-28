Blog Columns Site News Celtic defender Jack Hendry posts message on Twitter after Scotland debut

Celtic defender Jack Hendry took to social networking site Twitter after making his debut for Scotland against Hungary on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old defender put in a good performance as Scotland earned a 1-0 victory over Hungary.

Hendry said that he was “proud and honoured” to represent the country, adding it was a special moment for his family.

He has thanked the travelling fans in his Twitter post. After earning his first full international cap, he posted the message on Twitter:

Hendry joined Celtic during the January transfer window after he impressed for Dundee earlier this campaign.

He has made five league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side, and is still finding his feet at his new club.

The youngster is a highly talented defender and has impressed in whatever little opportunities he has got.

He has got tremendous potential, and could play an important role for the Parkhead club and Scotland in the years to come.

This is a huge moment in his career, and he must have taken loads of confidence from it. Now he should focus on getting into the senior team on a regular basis.

Celtic will play Ross County at the weekend in the Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park.

