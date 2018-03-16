Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic defender Anthony Ralston joins Dundee United on loan

16 March, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic have agreed on a deal with Dundee United for the transfer of highly-rated defender Anthony Ralston.

Ralston has joined his new club on an emergency loan and he will return to Celtic at the end of this season. The 19-year-old defender will be looking to get some first team experience under his belt now and return to Celtic as a better player next season.

The highly talented defender made his first-team debut with Celtic back in 2016 but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth. It seems that Rodgers wants the player to develop further and in order for that to happen, Ralston will need to play more often. A loan move to Dundee makes perfect sense.

Dundee are currently third in the Scottish Championship and they could provide Ralston with the ideal platform to improve his game away from the limelight.

Ralston could make his debut for his new club on Saturday when Dundee take on Inverness Caley Thistle.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

