Celtic defender Anthony Ralston joins Dundee United on loan

Celtic have agreed on a deal with Dundee United for the transfer of highly-rated defender Anthony Ralston.
Ralston has joined his new club on an emergency loan and he will return to Celtic at the end of this season. The 19-year-old defender will be looking to get some first team experience under his belt now and return to Celtic as a better player next season.
The highly talented defender made his first-team debut with Celtic back in 2016 but he has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth. It seems that Rodgers wants the player to develop further and in order for that to happen, Ralston will need to play more often. A loan move to Dundee makes perfect sense.
Dundee are currently third in the Scottish Championship and they could provide Ralston with the ideal platform to improve his game away from the limelight.
Ralston could make his debut for his new club on Saturday when Dundee take on Inverness Caley Thistle.
Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
Emergency un-loan him we have Lustig and Gamboa 😭
— Matthew (@CelticBhoy_88) March 16, 2018
I’d have rather he replaced Lustig ?
— BoabyDazzler🏴 (@BoabyD67) March 16, 2018
This is not strange. Anthony is a decent player, but hardly anything special right now other than a prospect. Still young and a wee stint in the Championship might do him good. Hard league…Good luck Tony. 🍀
— Shauny (@ShaunyCeltic) March 16, 2018
Good, plenty of game time for him at Dundee Utd, be fit and really for the qualifiers come the summer 🍀
— Gillian Robinson (@Robinson85) March 16, 2018
Strange decision! The RB position is getting weaker. 🤦🏼♀️
— LouMun 67 ⚽🍀🏴 (@lfmunro) March 16, 2018
This is mental!!!! He should be a starter. Defence is shocking and we don’t have a good right back.
— steven scott (@steviewscott) March 16, 2018
This some sort of a joke?? He should be in the first team here on a regular basis !!
— thomas bowman (@thommybhoy21) March 16, 2018
Should be playing for Celtic
— Scotlander (@gavceltic) March 16, 2018
Strange
— Paul reilly 🍀💚🍀 (@reillycfc81) March 16, 2018
Bit of a surprise, thought he was the essential cover and replacement for Mikel
— Alastair Baird (@Seagoon62) March 16, 2018