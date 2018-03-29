Celtic could agree deal with Manchester United for Tierney

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have identified Celtic defender Kieran Tierney as a replacement for Luke Shaw whose future is uncertain this summer after a fallout with manager Jose Mourinho.
Tierney is only 20 but has risen through the youth ranks at Celtic to become a regular in the first-team. The Scottish left-back has made over 120 appearances in all competitions, winning two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup.
United are looking for a left-back this summer as Shaw is expected to be sold following a season of inactivity. Ashley Young has kept him out of the side, but he turns 33 in July and is out of contract in less than 18 months.
In addition to Tierney, Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose are reportedly on the Red Devils’ radar, although either of the pair could set United back more than twice the price of the Celtic defender.
The Mirror say Tierney has impressed scouts who have advised Mourinho to make an approach this summer. The 20-year-old’s versatility makes him an ‘attractive option’ to Mourinho as he’s capable of playing in every position across the back four.
Tottenham could provide some competition, however, as they could make a move for Tierney if they lose Rose. Arsenal have also been linked with the defender. United look to be leading the race for his signature, however, so a deal could be agreed in the coming months.
