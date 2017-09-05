Celtic captain Scott Brown furious with Malta’s Steve Borg

Scotland captain Scott Brown could not hide his contempt for Malta’s Steve Borg for spitting at him when the two teams met last night.
The home side picked up a 2-0 win and Brown believes that the Maltese defender had spit on him in an attempt to wind him up. Brown was one booking away from missing next month’s vital qualifier against Slovakia and the midfielder was furious with Borg’s intentions.
Although the Celtic star managed to keep his cool during the game by not retaliating, he expressed his frustrations after the match. During the post match interview, Brown referred to the Malta defender as “a horrible b*****d”.
Gordon Strachan’s men have now taken ten points from their last 12 and their dream of reaching Russia is very much alive.
Brown said: “He did spit on me, he is a horrible b*****d. He then puts his hand up to apologise but I managed to keep my head. He is a horrible b*****d but the main thing was getting the three points. Getting the win was the main thing, it was about the team – not about one person or bookings or anything like that.”
The Scotland captain was delighted with the team’s performance in a crucial game. The win took them closer to Slovakia, who are just one point ahead now. Next month’s meeting between the two sides will be a do or die match for the Scottish.