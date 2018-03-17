Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Scott Bain permanently

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers may have dropped a major hint about his transfer plans for the next season.
The former Liverpool manager has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he is planning to sign goalkeeper Scott Bain on a permanent deal in the summer.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined the Bhoys in the January transfer window from Dundee and will remain at the club till the end of the season.
Bain’s contract with his parent club ends at the end of the season which means Celtic can sign him on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
And Rodgers has suggested that he would be looking to explore that option when asked whether he has any plans to keep Bain at the club on a long term.
The Celtic manager has praised the goalkeeper saying he has the temperament and qualities to represent the club.
“I thought Scott Bain was absolutely outstanding last week to come into a game of that magnitude.
When asked if he was thinking of making it a more long-term deal, Rodgers said to The Scottish Sun: “I think it’s short and long-term. It’s pretty clear that he has the temperament and qualities to play as a goalkeeper for Celtic.
“We will sit down with him and see how much he is going to enjoy it and look at his game-time between now and the end of the season.”
Bain made his debut only last weekend when he was drafted into the starting line-up against Rangers at Ibrox, and he produced a superb display as the Bhoys won 3-2.
Rodgers still needs to take a look at how he performs in the remaining games, but it seems the goalkeeper is in his long term plans already.