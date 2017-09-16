Celtic beating Ross County really isn’t the mark of a good team Brendan

Brendan Rodgers’ claim that Celtic’s victory over Ross County on Saturday is the mark of a good team is, quite frankly, delusional.
Celtic bounced back from their 5-0 Champions League humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain with a comfortable 4-0 success over County in the Scottish Premiership, but suggesting it proves the Hoops are a good team is laughable.
“We played another different system, the players managed that and dealt with it very well,” Rodgers told the BBC.
“First-half we were good without being slick and being slow on the ball. It was a good first goal from Tom (Rogic), a great strike.
“The second goal comes from us keeping possession of the ball better. In the second half we were better, much better control.
“Huge credit to the players, off the back of a really tough game against one of the top three sides in the world.
“You always wonder how a team will react but this group are so honest and learned lessons from that (PSG) game.
“That’s always the mark of the good teams.”
Where should we begin with this one?
Celtic are very much the biggest fish in a pretty small pond. Ross County have done well to reach Scotland’s top flight, but they’d probably struggle to get out of the National League in England.
Spanking teams like County week in, week out, proves absolutely nothing. Putting up a better show than Celtic produced against PSG certainly would though.
Rodgers will no doubt be patting himself on the back for a job well done this evening, but 4-0 wins over Ross County are not the mark of a good side, no matter how often the Celtic boss keeps trying to tell us they are.