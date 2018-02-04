Celtic are interested in signing Chelsea target Elvis Azah

Scottish champions Celtic are interested in signing the highly talented Republic of Ireland youth international Elvis Azah.
The prodigious young winger managed to impress Celtic during a trial match. Azah’s pace, acceleration, ball control and flair impressed the Scottish champions.
Azah put on an outstanding display for Celtic’s youth team in a 4-1 win over Partick Thistle earlier this week. He managed to score as well as create a goal.
The young winger has had trials at Manchester United and Everton in the past but he never quite managed to seal a move because he didn’t have the Irish citizenship at the time.
According to Daily Mail, Premier League giants, Chelsea are currently monitoring the highly talented winger. The winger caught Chelsea’s attention while playing for the AG Football Academy in their ‘BE NEXT’ showcase match back in October.
The 16-year-old can play as a winger or as a versatile forward. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at under 15 and under 16 levels and he could become a key player for the Celtic youth team if a transfer goes through in the near future.