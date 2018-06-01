Celtic and Rangers target John McGinn comments on future

Glasgow Rangers summer target John McGinn has distanced himself from moving to Ibrox speculation insisting it will take “something special” to lure him from Hibs.
According to a report from the Daily Record, the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is weighing up an ambitious move to bring the highly rated midfielder to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
The report stated that McGinn was scouted by Gers director of football Mark Allen and head of scouting Andy Scoulding, and that the 23-year-old’s availability has been alerted to Gerrard.
However, Rangers are not alone in the race for McGinn. According to reports from The Mirror, Scottish champions Celtic are interested in signing the player.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants the Scotland international as his first signing of the summer.
McGinn was very impressive for Hibs last season and his arrival would add quality and depth to both the Rangers and the Celtic midfield.
But it won’t be easy to lure him away straightaway, with Hibs demanding a fee in the region of £5 million.
McGinn is not paying too much heed to speculations about his future, and insists that it will take something special to lure him away from Hibs.
“I still have a year to go at Hibs and I love it there,” said McGinn, as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
It will definitely need something really special to come along. The speculation is there because I have been playing well. I just have to deal with it.