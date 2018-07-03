Celtic and Rangers keen on signing Harry Wilson from Liverpool

Celtic and Rangers are interested in signing the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on loan.
The Welsh attacker was on loan at Hull City last season and he managed to impress with his explosive displays. He would be a superb addition to both Scottish clubs if they manage to pull the transfer off.
Wilson needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it is unlikely that Klopp will be able to provide him with that opportunity just yet. A loan move would be ideal.
Both Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard are keen on signing the Welshman.
As per the reports, Liverpool want Wilson to play regularly and they will demand a certain fee if the clubs fail to provide him with enough first-team football.
Hull City and Norwich City are keen on the player as well and they are prepared to offer significant game time.
Wilson is good enough to make an impact on the Scottish league and it will be interesting to see whether Celtic/Rangers manage to sign him.
Ideally, a move to Rangers would suit him best because Celtic have the likes of Dembele and Sinclair. Under Gerrard, Wilson would play a more important role because of Rangers’ lack of options in attack.